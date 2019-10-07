UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Promoting Culture Of Tolerance: Ijaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking effective steps to protect human rights of minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking effective steps to protect human rights of minorities.

He expressed these views while meeting with representatives of minorities belonging to different districts here at his camp office.

The minister said the culture of intolerance damaged our social and political culture.

Ijaz Alam said the Punjab government's human rights policy ensures rights of children, women, minorities, persons with disabilities and special needs, senior citizens and transgender persons.

He also condemned the continuing lockdown in the Indian occupied Kashmir as the worst violation of humanity and said that brutalities of teh Indian forces were increasing day by day, which were posing a threat to peace in the region.

