Punjab govt promoting solar system to resolve energy crisis: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Punjab government is working actively to promote solar energy in the wake of energy crisis in the province by allowing a factory to produce 5 megawatt (MW) electricity through solar system which was one MW previously

Caretaker provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Skills Development and Energy, MS Tanvir expressed these views while talking to the members of executive committee of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Friday.

He observed that the industries in Punjab were faced with numerous problems for which the govt was exhausting all resources to solve these issues.

The minister regretted that when Excise and Taxation Department closes a factory, no one likes the decision adding that the Department should speak to inustrilasts who are ready to pay taxes like public organizations.

Shutting down of factories due to energy and other issues is a serious matter for which the provincial govt is talking to the Federal govt, he said and added that a plant running on RLNG in Jhang was producing 1240 MW electricity and the government was taking steps to provide electricity to the industry through it.

The minister mentioned a number of other issues including the imposition of 17 percent tax on animal feed by the federal govt, corporate farming, agriculture etc.

He noted that the tax would add miseries for already under crisis industry, adding that it may create problems for livestock too and the provincial govt was requesting the federal govt for its reversal.

President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal in his welcome address, shed light on various issues being faced by the industrialists.

Among others, caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal and Commisioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Separately, both provincial ministers met with members of DG Khan Camber of Commerce and Industry.

M S Tanvir urged the industrialists to set up an industrial estate in the city and find out a suitable spot for it.

He said that the initiative would create employment opportunities besides expansion of the industry.

The minister regretted that cotton and ginning factories were closing down and govt had to import cotton of three billion Dollars last year.

He informed that govt had paid special focus on cotton cultivation this year, hoping that Punjab would produce 85 lac bales while Sindh and other provinces would generate 40 lac bales of cotton which would save huge foreign exchange.

The minister asked the industrialists to support the installation of more filtration plants for the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens.

