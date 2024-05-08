Open Menu

Punjab Govt Proposes Mandatory Thalassemia Testing Before Marriage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced plans for legislation in the Punjab Assembly mandating pre-marital thalassemia diagnostic tests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced plans for legislation in the Punjab Assembly mandating pre-marital thalassemia diagnostic tests.

He emphasized the importance of this measure during his visit to the Noor Foundation Garden Town here on Wednesday on World Thalassemia Awareness Day.

He lauded the foundation's efforts in providing top-notch medical care to thalassemia-afflicted children, highlighting the Muslim League (N)'s initiation of the Thalassemia Program in Punjab. He stressed the collective responsibility in combating thalassemia, urging widespread awareness efforts for its prevention.

The minister led an awareness walk on this occasion. Children suffering from thalassemia also participated in the awareness walk. Khawaja Salman presented gifts to the children suffering from thalassemia.

