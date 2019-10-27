Punjab govt provides extra care to former prime minister: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid Sunday said while assuring that Prime Minister Imran Khan had strictly ordered to provide extra ordinary care to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Health Department of the province stayed alert to handle any situation.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the state has not compromised on the health of former prime minister, all the allegations of the Opposition were false and just to demean the present government.

"I myself submit daily report regarding his health once to the Prime Minister and twice to the Chief Minister Punjab.

Moreover, I also supervise the treatment with other senior doctors," she mentioned.

She said the PTI- led government did never commit court of contempt and whatever our courts would decide, our government would abide by the orders of the courts.

"We are trying hard to provide the best treatment and medical services to Nawaz Sharif that is the only thing we could assure the media and people while the rest is always in the hands of Allah Almighty," she replied to a question.