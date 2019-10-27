UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Provides Extra Care To Former Prime Minister: Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Punjab govt provides extra care to former prime minister: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid Sunday said while assuring that Prime Minister Imran Khan had strictly ordered to provide extra ordinary care to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Health Department of the province stayed alert to handle any situation.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the state has not compromised on the health of former prime minister, all the allegations of the Opposition were false and just to demean the present government.

"I myself submit daily report regarding his health once to the Prime Minister and twice to the Chief Minister Punjab.

Moreover, I also supervise the treatment with other senior doctors," she mentioned.

She said the PTI- led government did never commit court of contempt and whatever our courts would decide, our government would abide by the orders of the courts.

"We are trying hard to provide the best treatment and medical services to Nawaz Sharif that is the only thing we could assure the media and people while the rest is always in the hands of Allah Almighty," she replied to a question.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Alert Sunday Media All Government Best Court Yasmin Rashid Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

13 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

14 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

14 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.