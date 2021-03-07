UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Provides Interest Free Loans To Artisans

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

Punjab govt provides interest free loans to artisans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Ammara Manzoor said that Punjab government have provided interest free loans worth Rs 72 billion to artisans to promote businesses.

In a statement issued here in connection with arrangements of Lok Virsa commencing from March 10 at ancient Fort Qasim, Ammara Manzoor stated that the artisans would be honoured by conferring special awards in recognition of their unique skills.

She maintained that artisans "Dastarbandi" (male) and "Chadarposhi" (female) would be done and it would be good acknowledgment of their services. She stated that artisans were promoting local crafts at national and international level. She added that all crafts of the culturally rich region of south Punjab would be put-on display to attract tourists.

The handicrafts of south Punjab were popular across the globe, she maintained.

About government's assistance,she remarked that Punjab gave interest free loans worth Rs 72 billion to the artisans. The loans were given from platform of "Akhuwat" . About event, she stated that Seraiki, Cholistani, Punjabi and Pushto dances would surely enthrall audiences. Marvi Sanam would also participate in Sufi Night.

Similarly, folk singer Nadeem Abbas Lonaywala and another emerging singer from Ustad Pathanay Khan family would add further attraction to the Lok Virsa through their matchless performances.The basic theme of the Lok Virsa fair was to maintain and promote peace, brotherhood and tolerance culture.

