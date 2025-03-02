Punjab Govt Provides Relief In Flour, Sugar Prices Under Ramazan Package
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant relief is being provided in the prices of flour and sugar across the province as part of the Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025.
Punjab Food Department Director General (DG) Shoaib Jadoon informed APP that 4,871 bags of flour have been sold in the past 24 hours at special relief markets, established by the government. He added that a subsidy of Rs 20 to Rs 85 is being offered on 10-kg flour bags at these relief stalls.
In addition, over 41,000-kg sugar was sold at relief stalls in the same period, with the price fixed at Rs 130 per kg. The distribution of flour bags included 1,383 in Lahore division, 579 in Gujranwala and Gujarat, 1,198 in Rawalpindi districts, 213 in Faisalabad, 160 in Sargodha, and 301 in Sahiwal division. Similarly, 381 flour bags were sold in Multan division, 80 in Bahawalpur, and 576 in Dera Ghazi Khan districts.
The DG Food emphasised that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure availability of affordable food items for the public. The relief in flour prices is being provided directly on the instructions of the chief minister. In collaboration with the industry, various essential items are available at sahulat stalls at prices lower than the market rate, and the uninterrupted supply of sugar and flour would be ensured.
Every year, during the holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab government announces and implements a relief package for low-income and deserving families. Traditionally, this relief was provided through the establishment of Ramazan bazaars, offering specific food items at subsidised rates. Last year, however, the government deviated from this practice by distributing food hampers to low-income households.
This year, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is providing cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to 3 million low-income and deserving families under the Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Federal Ramazan Package 2025, announcing that 4 million families (approximately 20 million Pakistanis) will receive Rs 5,000 per family through a digital wallet. The PM highlighted that a substantial amount of Rs 20 billion has been allocated for this year's Ramazan package, a significant increase from the Rs 7 billion allocated last year.
Recent Stories
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt provides relief in flour, sugar prices under Ramazan package1 minute ago
-
Police rescued 11 abductees from daciots in kacha area.2 minutes ago
-
DC vows strict price control, public relief during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Administration takes action against artificial inflation2 minutes ago
-
HESCO officials humiliating private electrician suspended2 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 36 child beggars in February32 minutes ago
-
Kohat Administration ensures affordable prices at Sasta Bazaar32 minutes ago
-
Over 1.5 mln profiteers fined in city on 1st Ramadan32 minutes ago
-
AC Sukkur conducts surprise visit to monitor prices32 minutes ago
-
Provision of essential items at low rates top priority of govt: PM42 minutes ago
-
Arora distributes minority cards42 minutes ago
-
Skills Foundation School Kohat celebrates medal-winning students1 hour ago