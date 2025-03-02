Punjab govt provides relief in flour, sugar prices under Ramazan package

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant relief is being provided in the prices of flour and sugar across the province as part of the Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025.

Punjab Food Department Director General (DG) Shoaib Jadoon informed APP that 4,871 bags of flour have been sold in the past 24 hours at special relief markets, established by the government. He added that a subsidy of Rs 20 to Rs 85 is being offered on 10-kg flour bags at these relief stalls.

In addition, over 41,000-kg sugar was sold at relief stalls in the same period, with the price fixed at Rs 130 per kg. The distribution of flour bags included 1,383 in Lahore division, 579 in Gujranwala and Gujarat, 1,198 in Rawalpindi districts, 213 in Faisalabad, 160 in Sargodha, and 301 in Sahiwal division. Similarly, 381 flour bags were sold in Multan division, 80 in Bahawalpur, and 576 in Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

The DG Food emphasised that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure availability of affordable food items for the public. The relief in flour prices is being provided directly on the instructions of the chief minister. In collaboration with the industry, various essential items are available at sahulat stalls at prices lower than the market rate, and the uninterrupted supply of sugar and flour would be ensured.

Every year, during the holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab government announces and implements a relief package for low-income and deserving families. Traditionally, this relief was provided through the establishment of Ramazan bazaars, offering specific food items at subsidised rates. Last year, however, the government deviated from this practice by distributing food hampers to low-income households.

This year, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is providing cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to 3 million low-income and deserving families under the Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Federal Ramazan Package 2025, announcing that 4 million families (approximately 20 million Pakistanis) will receive Rs 5,000 per family through a digital wallet. The PM highlighted that a substantial amount of Rs 20 billion has been allocated for this year's Ramazan package, a significant increase from the Rs 7 billion allocated last year.