Punjab Govt Provides Subsidy On Sugar, Wheat In Ramzan Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 11:20 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has provided subsidy of up to Rs. 15 on sugar in all Ramadan bazaars for the convenience of people belonging to all sectors and has ensured quality food.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi visited the bazaar to inspect the supply of sugar as well as other food items.

He also checked cleanliness of washrooms, security arrangements and presence of official staff deputed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, DC Muzaffargarh Musa Raza also visited Ramzan bazaar at Iqbal Park, Kot Addu.

He checked the quality, weight, and prices of the items available in abundance at respective stalls.

Talking to media, DC said that eight bazaars were operating in the district on the direction of the provincial government.

He said that 10 kg flour would be provided in open market and Ramadan bazaars at Rs. 450.

He lauded the arrangement of the Ramadan table for the first time in the bazaars, especially for the service of deserving and deprived sections of the society.

