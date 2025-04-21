Open Menu

Punjab Govt Provides Unprecedented Relief To Farmers : Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Punjab govt provides unprecedented relief to farmers : minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government had

provided unprecedented relief to farmers.

Speaking at a press conference, Kirmani said : “In the past year alone, we have given subsidies

worth billions of rupees to support agriculture”.

Highlighting key achievements, he revealed that 1.6 million farmers applied for the Kisan Card, out of which 650,000 received the card, enabling them to benefit from Rs 52 billion in subsidies. He stated that 10,500 tractors were distributed during the last year, including 1,000 free of cost.

He also introduced a new electronic scheme under which farmers can store wheat free of cost for four months, reducing their dependence on government departments like PASSCO and food.

Further outlining the provincial vision, the minister said Punjab wants to empower farmers to the extent that they no longer need to rely on outdated government procurement systems.

Kirmani stressed that Punjab ensured fair prices for crops, including sugarcane, which touched Rs400 to Rs 500 per 40kg.

The minister concluded by revealing that Punjab recorded 6% agricultural growth last year, and expressed hope for further improvement in the current year.

Recent Stories

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

10 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan