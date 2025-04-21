Punjab govt provides unprecedented relief to farmers : minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government had

provided unprecedented relief to farmers.

Speaking at a press conference, Kirmani said : “In the past year alone, we have given subsidies

worth billions of rupees to support agriculture”.

Highlighting key achievements, he revealed that 1.6 million farmers applied for the Kisan Card, out of which 650,000 received the card, enabling them to benefit from Rs 52 billion in subsidies. He stated that 10,500 tractors were distributed during the last year, including 1,000 free of cost.

He also introduced a new electronic scheme under which farmers can store wheat free of cost for four months, reducing their dependence on government departments like PASSCO and food.

Further outlining the provincial vision, the minister said Punjab wants to empower farmers to the extent that they no longer need to rely on outdated government procurement systems.

Kirmani stressed that Punjab ensured fair prices for crops, including sugarcane, which touched Rs400 to Rs 500 per 40kg.

The minister concluded by revealing that Punjab recorded 6% agricultural growth last year, and expressed hope for further improvement in the current year.