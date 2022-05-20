Punjab govt providing 10 kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 490 at 3000 points in city

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin on Friday inaugurated "Sasta Atta" point here at Ayesha College Lakarh Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin on Friday inaugurated "Sasta Atta" point here at Ayesha College Lakarh Mandi.

Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed was also present.

The DC Lahore said the government was providing relief to the public, adding that the government would provide 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 490 at 3000 points in the provincial capital.

He said that the people of Lahore would buy flour on subsidised rate, adding that the government would provide more than 100,000 flour bag of 10 kg on subsidised rate. He said the government would provide subsidy of Rs 200 billion on flour.

On the occasion, MPA Bilal Yasin said that Punjab Chief Minster Hamza Shahbaz Sharif announced to sell 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 490, adding that Punjab government would ensure the provision of edibles on cheap rate in the markets.

He said that on the direction of the chief minister, teams were focusing to reduce the prices of edibles and ensuring to provide edibles to the public on cheap rate.

Moreover, MPA Saiful Malook also inaugurated "Sasta Atta" point at Gajjumatta where Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf was also present.

Saiful Malook said that under the supervision of the Punjab Chief Minister, the government would take every practical step to provide relief to public.