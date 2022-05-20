UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Providing 10 Kg Flour Bag At Subsidised Rate Of Rs 490 At 3000 Points In City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Punjab govt providing 10 kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 490 at 3000 points in city

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin on Friday inaugurated "Sasta Atta" point here at Ayesha College Lakarh Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin on Friday inaugurated "Sasta Atta" point here at Ayesha College Lakarh Mandi.

Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed was also present.

The DC Lahore said the government was providing relief to the public, adding that the government would provide 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 490 at 3000 points in the provincial capital.

He said that the people of Lahore would buy flour on subsidised rate, adding that the government would provide more than 100,000 flour bag of 10 kg on subsidised rate. He said the government would provide subsidy of Rs 200 billion on flour.

On the occasion, MPA Bilal Yasin said that Punjab Chief Minster Hamza Shahbaz Sharif announced to sell 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 490, adding that Punjab government would ensure the provision of edibles on cheap rate in the markets.

He said that on the direction of the chief minister, teams were focusing to reduce the prices of edibles and ensuring to provide edibles to the public on cheap rate.

Moreover, MPA Saiful Malook also inaugurated "Sasta Atta" point at Gajjumatta where Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf was also present.

Saiful Malook said that under the supervision of the Punjab Chief Minister, the government would take every practical step to provide relief to public.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Buy Market Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to providing top level security ..

Pakistan committed to providing top level security to Chinese personnel: FS

2 minutes ago
 Wheat being transported in all districts of Punjab ..

Wheat being transported in all districts of Punjab on concessional price

2 minutes ago
 Managers warn over pitch invasions as police probe ..

Managers warn over pitch invasions as police probe Vieira incident

2 minutes ago
 Europe health official warns monkeypox cases could ..

Europe health official warns monkeypox cases could 'accelerate'

2 minutes ago
 PTI MPAs' deseating has no effect on PML-N's govt ..

PTI MPAs' deseating has no effect on PML-N's govt in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

5 minutes ago
 Wall Street Enters Bear Market With S&P 500 Down 2 ..

Wall Street Enters Bear Market With S&P 500 Down 20% on Year, Nasdaq Off Nearly ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.