Punjab govt providing 100 percent scholarships to students of minority communities: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the Punjab government was providing 100 per cent scholarships to students of minority communities from Matric to Ph.D. in government institutions.

He expressed these views while distributing scholarship cheques among minority students at a ceremony at his office.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mahindar Pal Singh, MPAs Haroon Imran Gill and Peter Gill, secretaries of Minority Affairs and Information & Culture departments were also present.

The Chief Minister said that 2 per cent quota was also allocated in higher education institutions along with 5 per cent job quota to minority communities.

On the other side, 50 million rupees were allocated for educational scholarship scheme for non-Muslim students and 25 million rupees were given through PEEF while the remaining amount was provided through the concerned department as stipends.

The CM further stated 50 per cent scholarship was earmarked for central Punjab, 35 per cent for southern Punjab and share of northern Punjab students was 15 per cent, adding that non-Muslim students were given scholarships ranging from Rs15,000 to 50,000 from matric to higher studies.

Usman Buzdar said 714 students, including 157 from Lahore, had been given scholarships on merit during the current financial year. This included 32 students enrolled in professional educational institutions.

He said 500 million rupees were being spent on the development of localities where non-Muslims were residing and another amount of 60 million rupees was provided every year for the festivals of every minority community. "The government is committed to provide equal opportunities for development and prosperity to the minority communities", he added.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam thanked the Punjab government for providing scholarships to students of minority communities, adding that such students had brought laurels home in the education sector. "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue to provide different facilities to the minority community students", he added.