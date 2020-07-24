'Punjab govt providing 60% subsidy on drip & sprinkle irrigation system'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Drip and sprinkle irrigation system is being installed for farmers on subsidy to save water wastage.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Friday that the system helps in providing water and fertilizer to plants at same time.

He said, "Punjab government is providing 60 per cent subsidy to install drip irrigation system while 40 percent expenses will be borne by farmer"Farmers can download application form from website www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk and contact on 99200714 for further information.