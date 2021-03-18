Punjab govt providing best opportunity to low-income homeless people to get houses: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday said the Punjab government was providing the best opportunity to low-income homeless people to get private houses on easy installments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday said the Punjab government was providing the best opportunity to low-income homeless people to get private houses on easy installments.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 54th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Finance, here at Chief Minister's Secretariat. Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab Muhammad Jawad Rafique, Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Secretaries of departments concerned were present in the meeting.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that in the first phase, three-marla houses would be constructed on semi-rural (pre-urban) areas on government land identified by the Board of Revenue. He said the Punjab government would provide land and revolving funds for the construction of houses, adding that the construction of houses would be completed in collaboration with the New Pakistan Housing Development Authority and Bank of Punjab and other banks.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to verify the non-agricultural nature of the land in pre-urban areas before the commencement of the scheme so that after the commencement of the scheme it would be declared as green land.

Dr Salman Shah termed the scheme as a benchmark plan of the Punjab government and stressed on the need to expand its scope.

The Chief Secretary Punjab directed the concerned departments to activate the Punjab Land Development Company to expand the scope of the scheme in future.

The meeting approved the purchase of equipment for heart surgery at Children's Hospital Multan, allocations of additional funds of Rs 8.913 million for payments due to the Agriculture department for the financial year 2017-18, and a supplementary grant to the Population Welfare Department for the Punjab Population Innovation Fund.

The meeting also approved the funds of the scheme for payment of pensions and Phase-I of preparation of starting business in Punjab Small Industries.

The meeting approved the funds for providing shade at bus stops in Lahore while instructed the Transport department to brief the Committee in details about the current status of the Lahore Transport Company.

The Finance Minister directed the Law and Parliamentary Affairs department to present the request for lifting the ban on recruitment to the concerned committee.