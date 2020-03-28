UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Providing Every Possible Facility To Masses:Minister Fayazal Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:23 PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayazal Hassan Chohan has said that the Punjab government was providing every possible facility to the masses during the Corona Virus crisis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayazal Hassan Chohan has said that the Punjab government was providing every possible facility to the masses during the Corona Virus crisis.

In a message issued here on Saturday, he said that strict arrangements of food supply chain in the province were being ensured on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that the Punjab government had established 25 sale points in the provincial capital where flour was available all the time.

"The Buzdar government has made arrangements of isolation for more than 25 thousand patients," he said.

The minister asked the people to pray that number of Corona Virus cases might not exceed than the arrangements.

He said that pensions and salaries of the Punjab government employees had been deposited to their accounts two days earlier.

Chohan said that a sufficient number of Corona testing kits were available in the hospitals of the province.

He urged the people to remain at home to avoid the Corona Virus as social distance could protect them from this pandemic.

