Punjab Govt Providing Modern Treatment Facilities At Hospitals:MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

MPA Firdous Rae said that Punjab government was taking measures to provide modern treatment facilities at government hospitals across province, under the leadership of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:MPA Firdous Rae said that Punjab government was taking measures to provide modern treatment facilities at government hospitals across province, under the leadership of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing the free gynecology camp at a private hospital here Monday, she said that private sector hospitals were sharing burden of government hospitals which was laudable.

She said that serving ailing people was a noble cause and the people associated in this service were earning blessings of Allah.

MPA visited different sections of the camp and checked the facilities available there.

