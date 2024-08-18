Punjab govt providing relief to people: MPA

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) District General Secretary Rana Munawar Ghous Khan HAS said the Punjab government is well aware of people's problems and doing various steps to make them prosperous.

Talking to APP at PML-N tehsil office Sillanwali on Sunday, he said on the special instructions of PML-N party supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz announced a relief of Rs 14 per unit in electricity bills up to 500 units for August and September, adding that, it would address the people electricity bill-related problem.

Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said that this major relief was provided by the Punjab government by cutting expenditure in various sectors, reduced development funds and diverted the money for this relief programme.

"To make the PP-78 constituency developed all efforts are being made in terms of launching various public welfare and development projects",he added.