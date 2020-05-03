Punjab govt providing subsidy on cotton seeds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that Punjab government was offering subsidy on cotton seeds for 2,00,000 acres.

Rs 1000 per/acre is being offered to farmers. He announced this in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Wasif stated that the subsidy was being provided on recommended seed varieties.

The subsidy is being given through a voucher, present in seed packets. He further stated that the government was strictly monitoring provision of quality fertilizers and pesticides to boost agriculture sector.

The persons found involved in selling of fake pesticides or fertilizers would be taken to task.

They would not be allowed to exploit farmers.

He maintained that efforts were being made to ensure cotton cultivation at maximum area. Cotton is backbone of agriculture and economy of the country.

Agriculture is of vital importance especially in wake of COVID-19. Wasif added that field staffers had been instructed to guide farmers on war footing.

Cotton technical advisory committee was given task to hold regular meeting after 15-days and come up with proper guidelines for enhanced production of cotton.