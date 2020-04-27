Punjab govt providing subsidy to farmers on approved cotton varieties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is providing subsidy worth millions of rupees to cotton growers on approved cotton varieties.

A spokesman for the department said this here on Monday. He said that approved varieties include IUB-2013, FH-142, BS-15, MNH-886, Nayab 878 and Nayab Kiran.

He said that in Punjab this year cotton would be cultivated on 4.

5 million acres of land as per set target.

Farmers are being given subsidy of Rs 1000 on 10 kg "burwalay" and 6 kg non "burwalay" seed sacks, he added.

Spokesman said that farmers from Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad division, Mianwali and Bhakkar could get subsidy. He said that farmers would be provided subsidy through vouchers attached with the sack.

It is pertinent to mention here that a farmer could get subsidy maximum on two sacks.