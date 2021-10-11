Punjab govt pursuing comprehensive policy for promotion of sport activities: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman said on Monday the Punjab government was pursuing a comprehensive policy for the promotion of healthy sports activities in the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the development work on new sports grounds and promotion of sports activities across the province. The CM said that it was top priority of the present government to give maximum sports facilities to the youth.

He directed the relevant authority to hold Punjab games and other sports competitions besides taking all possible measure for the promotion of sports and to extend better facilities to the sportsmen.

Usman Buzdar said that 360 sports grounds were being developed on village level while 105 grounds had been completed.

High performance cricket center would be established in Faisalabad and Sialkot while a high perforce hockey center would be set up in Lahore, CM added.

The meeting reviewed the proposal to establish Olympic village on 600 kanals near Batapur and CM directed to prepare a master plan of the project.

Usman Buzdar further said sports complexes were being established in 17 tehsils of Punjab and the government would establish institute of sports science to refine talent of players.

The meeting decided to hold sports activities as the corona cases had decreased.

Provincial Minister Sports Taimur Bhatti, SACM on Information Hassan Khawar, PrincipalSecretary to CM and Secretary Sports attended the meeting.