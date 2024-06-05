Open Menu

Punjab Govt Puts Ban On Production, Sale Of Plastic Bags

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 12:39 PM

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

The latest reports say that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made announcement in connection with World Environment Day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) The Punjab government put ban on production and sale of plastic bags province-wide starting from Wednesday (today).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made the announcement in connection with World Environment Day.

Emphasizing the enforcement of the plastic ban policy, particularly in hotels, restaurants, and eateries, Chief Minister Sharif highlighted the adverse effects of plastic on the environment and human health, underlining the importance of the "No to Plastic" campaign. This campaign aims to mitigate environmental pollution and promote eco-friendly initiatives.

Simultaneously, today marks the observance of World Environment Day, with this year's theme focusing on "Land restoration, stopping desertification, and building drought resilience."

This year, Saudi Arabia hosts World Environment Day, underscoring the international effort to raise awareness and take action for a sustainable future.

World Environment Day serves as a global platform to address pressing environmental challenges. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme and celebrated annually on June 5th since 1973, it engages millions of people worldwide in environmental public outreach.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif United Nations Government Of Punjab Drought Sale Saudi Arabia June From Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

10 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

4 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

13 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

13 hours ago
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

13 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

13 hours ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

13 hours ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

13 hours ago
 PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

13 hours ago
 ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Em ..

ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan