Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) The Punjab government put ban on production and sale of plastic bags province-wide starting from Wednesday (today).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made the announcement in connection with World Environment Day.

Emphasizing the enforcement of the plastic ban policy, particularly in hotels, restaurants, and eateries, Chief Minister Sharif highlighted the adverse effects of plastic on the environment and human health, underlining the importance of the "No to Plastic" campaign. This campaign aims to mitigate environmental pollution and promote eco-friendly initiatives.

Simultaneously, today marks the observance of World Environment Day, with this year's theme focusing on "Land restoration, stopping desertification, and building drought resilience."

This year, Saudi Arabia hosts World Environment Day, underscoring the international effort to raise awareness and take action for a sustainable future.

World Environment Day serves as a global platform to address pressing environmental challenges. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme and celebrated annually on June 5th since 1973, it engages millions of people worldwide in environmental public outreach.