Punjab Govt, Railways To Launch 40-km Green Corridor In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Punjab government, in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, has decided to launch the Green Corridor Project to establish green belts along a 40-kilometer stretch of railway track between Shahdara and Raiwind, Lahore, covering 700 kanals of adjacent land.

Valued at over Rs2.25 billion, the project is scheduled for completion within one year. It aims to reduce environmental pollution and enhance urban aesthetics through sustainable development.

As part of the initiative, old railway carriages will be converted into libraries and cafes, adding a cultural and recreational dimension to the corridor.

The project has been divided into four development packages: Shahdara to Railway Station, Walton, Walton to Kot Lakhpat, and Raiwind.

The Housing Department of Punjab has submitted the PC-1 of the project to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval. Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support and cooperation in advancing the project.

