Punjab Govt Raises Minimum Wage To Rs 40,000
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a landmark step to safeguard the rights and economic well-being of workers by issuing a notification for an increase in the minimum wages across the province.
Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar announced that all workers will now be entitled to a minimum monthly wage of Rs. 40,000 for 26 working days. Under the notification, a worker performing eight hours of daily labour will receive a minimum of Rs. 1,538.46 per day.
The minister said that all field formations of the Labour Welfare Department have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the wage notification.
He warned that a crackdown would be launched against institutions and employers who fail to comply with the law.
Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that the Punjab government remains committed to the welfare and prosperity of the working class. He said this “historic decision” will provide significant relief to labourers and prove to be a milestone in improving their quality of life.
