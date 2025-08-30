Punjab Govt Ramps Up Relief Efforts For Flood-affected Areas In Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government, under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a comprehensive relief operation for flood-affected areas in Faisalabad.
In this regard, Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar visited District Chiniot to oversee the relief efforts and assess the situation on the ground. He was accompanied by senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and DPO Abdullah Ahmed, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday.
During his visit, the Commissioner inspected flood relief camps in Chenab Nagar and Lalian, reviewing the arrangements made for the flood victims.
He emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted food supply to the victims and providing shelter and fodder for their livestock. He also observed the treatment facilities for patients at Woman on Well, stressing the need for doctors to be alert at all times.
On this occasion, the Commissioner assured the flood victims that the administration is actively working to provide relief and will not leave them alone. He directed the district administration to expedite relief work and ensure that the flood relief camps are functional in every respect.
The Commissioner also appreciated the timely steps taken by the district administration and urged them to continue their efforts.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSP, district administration join hands to drain rainy water1 minute ago
-
PDMA DG directs speedy drainage of flood water1 minute ago
-
"Message of Love" program in Mirpurkhas highlights importance of unity and service1 minute ago
-
Police arrest hardcore criminal during crackdown1 minute ago
-
Drones transform flood response in south Punjab1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt ramps up relief efforts for flood-affected areas in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 official visits Dera Ismail Khan, reviews flood preparedness1 minute ago
-
PTI founder’s nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand1 minute ago
-
Governor KP meets Talpur, thanks Sindh Govt for flood relief support1 minute ago
-
PPP making all-out relief efforts in Punjab: Nayyar Bukhari11 minutes ago
-
PSPA vice chairperson reviews relief facilities in flood-affected areas11 minutes ago
-
MPAs visit NA-71 flood-hit areas11 minutes ago