Punjab govt ramps up relief efforts for flood-affected areas in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government, under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a comprehensive relief operation for flood-affected areas in Faisalabad.

In this regard, Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar visited District Chiniot to oversee the relief efforts and assess the situation on the ground. He was accompanied by senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and DPO Abdullah Ahmed, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday.

During his visit, the Commissioner inspected flood relief camps in Chenab Nagar and Lalian, reviewing the arrangements made for the flood victims.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted food supply to the victims and providing shelter and fodder for their livestock. He also observed the treatment facilities for patients at Woman on Well, stressing the need for doctors to be alert at all times.

On this occasion, the Commissioner assured the flood victims that the administration is actively working to provide relief and will not leave them alone. He directed the district administration to expedite relief work and ensure that the flood relief camps are functional in every respect.

The Commissioner also appreciated the timely steps taken by the district administration and urged them to continue their efforts.

APP/mha/378