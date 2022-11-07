Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Authority

The Punjab government has reconstituted the Cholistan Development Authority (CDA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has reconstituted the Cholistan Development Authority (CDA).

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection & Cooperatives Basharat Raja has been appointed as Chairman of the Cholistan Development Authority, said a notification issued here on Monday.

MPA Muhammad Afzal would be the vice chairman of the Authority while the other members included MPAs Ahsanul Haq, Fozia Abbas Naeem, concerned secretaries, commissioner Bahawalpur and others.

As per the notification, previous notifications pertaining to the formation of Cholistan Development Authority has been cancelled, said the notification.