UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Regularizes Contract Employees

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 41 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

Punjab govt regularizes contract employees

After Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s approval, Punjab Regularization of Service Ordinance 2019 has been issued.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) In a good news for government employees, those working on contract basis in Punjab will be regularized.

According to details, the regularization policy for government employees on contract has been changed.

Now employees under contract will get permanent after three years of service rather than four years.

After Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s approval, Punjab Regularization of Service Ordinance 2019 has been issued.

The employees have lauded the government for securing their future.

The government has evolved plan to regularize contract employees and a committee was constituted to regularize contract employees of ministries and divisions.

The establishment division had issued notification regarding composition of committee on July 2. According to this notification, advisor to Prime minister on institutional reforms was nominated as head of the committee.

Secretary establishment division, finance secretary, law secretary, secretary Railways and secretary power are too members of this committee. Joint secretary regulation establishment division has been appointed as secretary of the committee.

The committee was tasked to make a unified policy to make the contract employees permanent.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab July 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Libyan National Dialogue to Begin After 'Liberatio ..

17 seconds ago

Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineerin ..

4 minutes ago

Latvia Bans Rossiya Segodnya's Baltnews.lv Website ..

35 seconds ago

Mobile phone imports dip 11pc to $755.545 mln

37 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

38 seconds ago

Model Court awards death to a murder accused

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.