Punjab govt regularizes contract employees

After Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar’s approval, Punjab Regularization of Service Ordinance 2019 has been issued.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) In a good news for government employees, those working on contract basis in Punjab will be regularized.

According to details, the regularization policy for government employees on contract has been changed.

Now employees under contract will get permanent after three years of service rather than four years.

The employees have lauded the government for securing their future.

The government has evolved plan to regularize contract employees and a committee was constituted to regularize contract employees of ministries and divisions.

The establishment division had issued notification regarding composition of committee on July 2. According to this notification, advisor to Prime minister on institutional reforms was nominated as head of the committee.

Secretary establishment division, finance secretary, law secretary, secretary Railways and secretary power are too members of this committee. Joint secretary regulation establishment division has been appointed as secretary of the committee.

The committee was tasked to make a unified policy to make the contract employees permanent.