Punjab govt relaxes in business timings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has relaxed restrictions on business activities across the province from July 1, Thursday after the corona situation relented.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, markets have been allowed to remain opened till 10:00 pm, however, necessary commodities like medical stores, petrol pumps, food takeaways, all kinds of markets would remain open round the clock while indoor weddings/functions had been allowed with maximum limit of 200 guests only for vaccinated individuals.

Similarly, outdoor weddings have been permitted with maximum limit of 400 guests and strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs. Indoor dining with 50 per cent capacity has been allowed only for vaccinated people till 11:59 pm.

Likewise, outdoor dining will be permitted with the same timing and strict implementation of theCovid-19 SOPs. Cinemas throughout the province will be allowed to open for vaccinatedindividuals till 1 am subject to the compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.