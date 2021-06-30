UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Relaxes In Business Timings

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Punjab govt relaxes in business timings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has relaxed restrictions on business activities across the province from July 1, Thursday after the corona situation relented.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, markets have been allowed to remain opened till 10:00 pm, however, necessary commodities like medical stores, petrol pumps, food takeaways, all kinds of markets would remain open round the clock while indoor weddings/functions had been allowed with maximum limit of 200 guests only for vaccinated individuals.

Similarly, outdoor weddings have been permitted with maximum limit of 400 guests and strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs. Indoor dining with 50 per cent capacity has been allowed only for vaccinated people till 11:59 pm.

Likewise, outdoor dining will be permitted with the same timing and strict implementation of theCovid-19 SOPs. Cinemas throughout the province will be allowed to open for vaccinatedindividuals till 1 am subject to the compliance of Covid-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Government Of Punjab Same July Market All From

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

23 seconds ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

30 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.