Punjab govt releases funds for key road in Shehr Sultan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a development project, allocating Rs. 276.6 million for construction of a key road in Shehr Sultan.

According to MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid, the project aims to address a longstanding issue in the region. He said the chief minister approved dualization and the road based on his proposal. A few days ago, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb met MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid on the chief minister’s instructions. During the meeting, the MPA suggested upgrading the road to a concrete, dual-lane structure, which was later approved by the chief minister. The project, covering a two-kilometer stretch of the busiest road in Shehr Sultan, has been granted Rs. 276.6 million.

With funds now released, the tendering process has been completed, and construction work is set to begin soon. Additionally, funds have also been allocated for the repair of the road leading to Alo De Wali in PP-272, tehsil Jatoi.

The people of PP-272 have expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, and their representative, MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid, for addressing their concerns.

MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid stated that his dream was to transform the long-neglected PP-272 constituency, and with the support of the people and divine blessings, it is now becoming a reality. He added that the main road in Shehr Sultan had been in a deteriorated condition for years, causing inconvenience to the public and travelers. The approved project will not only make the road concrete but also include drainage channels on both sides. With funds released and the tender issued, work will commence soon. The MPA expressed his deep gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support in making this development possible.