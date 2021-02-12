Punjab govt releases funds for road repair

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has released development funds for the road repair from College Road Sahiwal to Samundri Motorway Interchange.

The repair of the 59 km long road would cost Rs 201 million and the work would be completed by June 2021.

This was said by former Highway M&R Sahiwal Division Muhammad Ali Sadiqani. He said the funds were released on the personal interest of Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chatha. He said that tenders for this project would be opened in March.