Punjab Govt Releases Rs 2000 Mln For Nishtar-II Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Punjab govt releases Rs 2000 mln for Nishtar-II project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab govt released Rs 2000 million for ongoing Nishtar-II project,said NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood.

During inspection of speed of work on Nishtar-II here on Monday, he informed that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar was taking keen interest for its accomplishment.

He stated that under first phase, 500 bedded neuro trauma centre, Gynae unit, artgopaedic and other sections will be built.

Residential Tower for doctors, paramedics and nurses besides cafeteria and inn will also be constructed in first phase.

He thanked Punjab CM for his special focus on the project.

More Stories From Pakistan

