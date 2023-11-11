Punjab govt releases Rs 400m for upgrading 3 hospitals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Punjab caretaker government released Rs 400 million funds for construction and repair of buildings and various departments of three hospitals in Sargodha including Government Dr. Faisal Teaching Hospital, Government Mian Moula Bakhsh Hospital and Government TB Hospital.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his conference room on Saturday in which SE Buildings Ghulam Abbas Virk, ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin, MS Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr. Akif Bashir, MS Moula Bakhsh Hospital Dr. Imtiaz Bhatti, Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr. Humaira Akram, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, District Officer Population Malik Aftab Ahmad Awan and others also attended the meeting.

The commissioner ordered for starting work of the hospitals immediately. He said that the buildings of the three hospitals including other departments should be upgraded. The meeting was told that in the three hospitals, repair of floors, tiles, walls, ceilings, new doors and windows including improvement of sewerage system and underground wiring of electricity, lawns and waiting rooms would be completed.

The meeting was informed that Rs 180 million for Government Dr. Faisal Teaching Hospital, Rs. 120 million for Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital and Rs 50 million for Government TB Hospital had been released. The repair and upgradation work would be completed in six months.