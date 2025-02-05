Open Menu

Punjab Govt Releases Song To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Punjab govt releases song to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government released special national song 'Hum Ko Kashmir Say Payar Hai' on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to official sources here on Wednesday singers of the song are Natasha Baig, Ghulam Ali Khan, Shah Zaib Ali and Azhar Ali Abro.

Rubab Nawaz Nawazish Nasri and Ali Imran had also contributed to make the song a masterpiece. Song was written by Ahmad Nawaz. This song expressed solidarity by entire artist community of the country with Kashmiri people who were facing worst human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

