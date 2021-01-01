Punjab govt removes Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh from the post

(@fidahassanain)

Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been appoined as the new CCPO of Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1, 2021) The Punjab government transferred Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was appointed as the new CCPO Lahore.

Punjab Services and General Administration Department issued a notification carrying sign of Punjab Chief Secretary regarding transfer of Lahore CCPO Muhammad Umar Sheikh.

The notification said: “Muhammad Umar Sheikh (PSP/BS-20), Lahore Capital City Police Officer (in his own pay and scale) is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad against a vacant post,”.

Since the day of his appointment as CCPO Lahore, Umar Sheikh faced a lot of controversies. Former Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir stopped working after the alleged comments of Umar Sheikh. The then IGP was removed for stopping work.

Umar Sheikh had also given a very controversial statement over the gang-rape incident of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. He had questioned that why the victim woman was travelling all alone in the middle of the night.