UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Removes Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh From The Post

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:02 PM

Punjab govt removes Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh from the post

Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been appoined as the new CCPO of Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1, 2021) The Punjab government transferred Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was appointed as the new CCPO Lahore.

Punjab Services and General Administration Department issued a notification carrying sign of Punjab Chief Secretary regarding transfer of Lahore CCPO Muhammad Umar Sheikh.

The notification said: “Muhammad Umar Sheikh (PSP/BS-20), Lahore Capital City Police Officer (in his own pay and scale) is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad against a vacant post,”.

Since the day of his appointment as CCPO Lahore, Umar Sheikh faced a lot of controversies. Former Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir stopped working after the alleged comments of Umar Sheikh. The then IGP was removed for stopping work.

Umar Sheikh had also given a very controversial statement over the gang-rape incident of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. He had questioned that why the victim woman was travelling all alone in the middle of the night.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Farooqabad Women Post All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam named for the most valuable cricketer o ..

4 minutes ago

Famous TV actor Shafi Muhammad remembered

48 seconds ago

RCB's winter family festival concludes

4 minutes ago

Year 2020 for IIOJK marked with Indian brutalities ..

27 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,856 new COVID-19 cases, 1,577 reco ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.