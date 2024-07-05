Open Menu

Punjab Govt Requisitions Services Of Army, Rangers To Ensure Peace In Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has requisitioned the services of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab troops to ensure the best security arrangements and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

As per the spokesman of the Punjab Home department, the troops will assist the Punjab Police in maintaining law and order. In total, the services of 150 companies of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab were requested from the Federal Interior Ministry, he added.

The spokesman said that 69 companies of the Pakistan Army and 81 companies of Pakistan Rangers Punjab are required for security across Punjab. Troops of the Army and Rangers were requisitioned in different districts as per the requirement from the 1st to the 12th of Muharram.

All the law enforcement agencies will perform their roles in maintaining peace and order during Muharram. The demand for troops was forwarded as per the request of the Punjab Police, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further informed that the government has empowered the deputy commissioners to gag and ban individuals who can ignite sectarianism and hatred in society. Similarly, the administration has been asked to share the details of locations where mobile signals need to be jammed around Majalis and processions, he added.

