Punjab Govt Reserves Rs 149 Billion For Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Punjab govt reserves Rs 149 billion for police

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 149.018 billion as non development for salaries and other expenses of police in the provincial budget for the financial year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 149.018 billion as non development for salaries and other expenses of police in the provincial budget for the financial year 2022-23.

According to the budget document issued here on Wednesday, about 149.

018 billion have been reserved for non development expenses out of which employees related expenses were 126.890 billion rupees, including Rs 51.826 billion for pay and Rs 75.063 billion for allowances.

However, Rs 13.227 billion have been allocated for operating expenses, Rs 1.231 billion for employees retirement benefits, Rs 4.232 billion for grants subsidies and write off loans, Rs 279 million for transfers, Rs 1.343 billion for physical assets and Rs 1.815 billion for repair and maintenance.

