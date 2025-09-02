Punjab Govt Reshuffles Bureaucracy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has announced a major reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy, transferring and posting several senior officers across key departments.
According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Abdul Razzaq, Additional Secretary school education Department, has been directed to report to S&GAD, while Lubna Usman (PAS/BS-19) has been appointed Additional Secretary, School Education Department.
Wahid Arjmand Zia, General Manager (Operations) at the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), has also been recalled to S&GAD. Meanwhile, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Additional Secretary Local Government & Community Development Department, has been posted as Director, Women Development Punjab.
Aftab Ahmad, Officer on Special Duty at S&GAD, has been made Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department, while Shahid Farooq has been appointed Additional Secretary, Energy Department. He replaces Muhammad Tayyab Zia, who has been transferred as Additional Secretary (Technical) to the Environment Protection & Climate Change Department.
Other changes include the transfer of Muhammad Faisal Atta, Secretary Punjab Cooperatives board for Liquidation (PCBL), who has been directed to report to S&GAD. Hafiz Muhammad Zeeshan Arshad has been appointed Deputy Secretary, Enhanced Delivery & Government Efficiency Wing, a newly created post.
Farooq Sadiq has been posted as Director, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education, while Shumaila Manzoor has been transferred to the Department of Tourist Services as Controller.
In additional postings, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has been moved from the Home Department to the Finance Department as Deputy Secretary. Syed Asad Raza has been given additional charge as Secretary, PCBL, and Kashif Raza Shahid Awan, Additional Commissioner (Revenue) D.G. Khan, has been assigned additional charge as Director (Local Government), Commissioner Office, D.G. Khan Division.
