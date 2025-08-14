Punjab Govt Reshuffles Senior Administrative Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:50 AM
The Government of Punjab has carried out a large-scale reshuffle of senior administrative officers across multiple departments, with immediate effect
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Government of Punjab has carried out a large-scale reshuffle of senior administrative officers across multiple departments, with immediate effect.
According to an official notification issued by the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), Abdul Rauf, Director (M&E) in the Planning & Development Board, Punjab, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders. He has been replaced by Ms. Saima Sadiq, who was serving as Assistant Chief in the same board. Aneek Anwar, Deputy Secretary in the Home Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Welfare) in S&GAD, while Ayesha Khan, previously serving in the Women Development Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Home Department and relieved of her additional charge as Director, Women Development.
Sharjeel Shahid, Deputy Secretary in the Health and Population Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Admn.) in S&GAD. Jahangir Ahmad, Director General of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), D.G. Khan, has been directed to report to S&GAD, with Qudsia Naz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) D.G. Khan, given the additional charge of DG PHA D.G. Khan. Abida Fareed has been transferred to the school education Department, South Punjab, as Deputy Secretary.
Abid Shaukat has been appointed Director (Admn.) in the sports & Youth Affairs Department, while Muhammad Asad Ali has been posted as Director (Admn. & Finance) in PHA Multan. Ahmad Faraz has been sent on deputation to the Punjab Revenue Authority, and Sundas Haris has been posted as Deputy Secretary, PMRU, I&C Wing of S&GAD. Ali Atif has been directed to report to S&GAD, with Zahoor Hussain replacing him as Additional Secretary, S&GAD, South Punjab. Saif-ur-Rehman has been appointed Director (Local Government), Multan.
In other transfers, Qaisar Javed has been posted as Director, Faisalabad Development Authority, on deputation, replacing him with Zainab Jahandad as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hqrs.) Faisalabad. Khurram Shahzad has been placed at the disposal of the Housing & Urban Development Department, while Aamir Mahmood takes his place as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Jhang. Muhammad Irfan, previously at the Punjab Revenue Authority, has been appointed Deputy Secretary (Admn.) in the Transport Department.
The notification was issued under the orders of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and is effective immediately.
