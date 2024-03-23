Punjab Govt Reshuffles Six DIGs Across Province
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2024 | 11:43 AM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2024) he Punjab government has reshuffled the positions of six Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) across various regions in the province.
Mr. Atif Ismail has assumed the role of DIG in Sheikhupura.
Mr. Syed Khurram Ali is now the DIG Logistics and Procurement at the Inspector General's Office in Rawalpindi.
Mohammad Azhar Akram has been appointed as the DIG of Investigation and Monitoring at the Central Police Office.
Mr. Mohammad Shahzad Asif Khan will now be serving as the DIG of Security and Administration at the Special Branch in Lahore, while Mr. Salman Sultan Raja takes charge as the DIG of Establishment at the Central Police Office.
Mr. Babar Sarfraz Alpa will now serve as the Regional Police Officer (RPO) in Rawalpindi. He was transferred from his previous position in Sheikhupura.
