'Punjab govt resolving issues of labourers on priority'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Labour and Human Resources Punjab Sarah Aslam on Wednesday said the Punjab government was resolving all issues of the labourers on priority basis in the province.

Sarah Aslam expressed these remarks while chairing an open court in the office of Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare board, here.

Secretary PWWB Ahmar Naeq and other officers along with large number of complainants attended the open court.

She said that labourers were being given facility of financial assistance.