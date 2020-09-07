Punjab govt restores funds of Police: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power, restored funds of Punjab Police besides purchasing 500 new vehicles to improve its performance.

He was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started one hour and 39 minutes behind its scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari in the chair.

The minister said the present government had decided to provide vehicles to patrolling police so that they could better perform their duties, adding that the Punjab government would recruit more than 5,000 constables in the Police department.

He said that action was taken against those having illicit weapons as it was among major issues in the province.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government had conducted a complete inquiry into Sahiwal incident and submitted its challan in the court but the previous government had committed severe brutalities in Model Town incident and the victims of Model Town incident had to stage sit in and protest to register the FIR of the incident.

Regarding the incident during Maryam Nawaz's appearance before NAB, Raja Basharat said that media's footage had exposed everything that who were carrying stones in the vehicles.

He said the people of the country completely trusted Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding that the people had voted the PTI to bring improvement and the government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Irrigation Chaudhry Ashraf Rind responded to the questions related to the Irrigation department during question answer session.

Responding to a question by opposition's MPA, he said there was a one-kanal rest house in Rahim Yar Khan, adding that officials from government and Irrigation department besides general people could also avail accommodation facility in the rest house.

The Irrigation department for the convenience of people had started online booking system for accommodation in such rest houses, he added.

Later, on completion of agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi adjourned the session till September 8 (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm.