Punjab govt retrieves 2400 acres land from illegal occupants in distt Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab government retrieved 2400 acres land costing over Rs 4 billion from illegal occupants, in district Khanewal.

According to additional advocate general (admin) Azhar Saleem Kamlana, about 2400 acres were leased against Rs 5 per acre in 1960, in district Khanewal.

Following completion of leased agreement in year 2000, the relevant government authority did not extend the lease. However, the occupants got stay order from Lahore High Court, said Kamlana.

He added that Deputy Commissioner Khanewal informed him about the case, pending with Lahore High Court since 2000. The additional advocate general added that he along with his legal team contested the case and got stay order not only rejected but also won the case in favour of Punjab government.

The district administration retrieved the illegally grabbed land within 24 hours after Court order.

Azhar Kamlana stated Law department would continue to extend complete cooperation for retrieval of state land, from illegal occupants.

He added that the cases of illegally occupied state land would be resolved within 120 days.

"After assuming charge of additional advocate general (admin) one month ago, I had promised to resolve cases of state land grabbing, pending with courts, within 120 days. The case of district Khanewal is very first in this regard," said Kamlana. He expressed resolved that he would work with dedication to retrieve grabbed land from illegal occupants in all districts of south Punjab.