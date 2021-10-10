UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Retrieves 2400 Acres Land From Illegal Occupants In Distt Khanewal

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:20 PM

Punjab govt retrieves 2400 acres land from illegal occupants in distt Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab government retrieved 2400 acres land costing over Rs 4 billion from illegal occupants, in district Khanewal.

According to additional advocate general (admin) Azhar Saleem Kamlana, about 2400 acres were leased against Rs 5 per acre in 1960, in district Khanewal.

Following completion of leased agreement in year 2000, the relevant government authority did not extend the lease. However, the occupants got stay order from Lahore High Court, said Kamlana.

He added that Deputy Commissioner Khanewal informed him about the case, pending with Lahore High Court since 2000. The additional advocate general added that he along with his legal team contested the case and got stay order not only rejected but also won the case in favour of Punjab government.

The district administration retrieved the illegally grabbed land within 24 hours after Court order.

Azhar Kamlana stated Law department would continue to extend complete cooperation for retrieval of state land, from illegal occupants.

He added that the cases of illegally occupied state land would be resolved within 120 days.

"After assuming charge of additional advocate general (admin) one month ago, I had promised to resolve cases of state land grabbing, pending with courts, within 120 days. The case of district Khanewal is very first in this regard," said Kamlana. He expressed resolved that he would work with dedication to retrieve grabbed land from illegal occupants in all districts of south Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Khanewal All From Government Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

2 hours ago
 October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.