Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in three years

Senior member board of revenue Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar, said that the provincial government had retrieved state land worth Rs 463 billion during the last three years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Senior member board of revenue Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar, said that the provincial government had retrieved state land worth Rs 463 billion during the last three years.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at Commissioner's office here on Thursday.

He said that the tax net was being expanded by registering the I'd card in the property record.

Likewise, a smart card code system was being introduced to bring transparency in stamp paper selling.

Member board of revenue further said that a project to establish a separate rural revenue center for women was also being initiated.

He directed revenue officials to dispatch notices at homes of defaulters of government dues and also advertised.

Mr. Babar said that the district gazette of each city across the province was being prepared.

Giving briefing, Commissioner Multan division, Irshad Ahmad said that all rural revenue centers were fully functional.

He said that maximum relief was being extended to masses through 'Khidmat revenue courts'. The special task was assigned to Deputy Commissioners for immediate recovery of government taxes, he concluded.