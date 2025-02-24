Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

The Punjab government has issued a notification revising the school timings for both public and private institutions during the holy month of Ramadan

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has issued a notification revising the school timings for both public and private institutions during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the notification, schools will commence at 8:30 AM and close at 1:00 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

On Fridays, schools will close at 12:30 PM.

For double-shift schools, the first shift will operate from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will begin at 1:00 PM and end at 4:00 PM. On Fridays, the second shift will start at 2:30 PM and conclude at 5:00 PM.

The revised schedule aims to accommodate students and staff during Ramadan while ensuring the smooth continuation of academic activities.