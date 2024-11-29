Punjab govt running eight-year-long merit scholarship programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has launched several projects for higher education including a merit scholarship programme for 30,000 students, with an allocation of Rs 100 billion.

Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Dr. Farrukh Naveed said on Friday the merit scholarship programme would be for eight years. The Punjab government will also provide laptops to 40,000 students, with a budget of Rs10 billion allocated for the laptop scheme.

He was addressing a prize-distribution ceremony for students who secured positions in the English Essay Writing Competition, organised by the HED of south Punjab held at Government Walliyat Hussain Islamia Graduate College (WHIGC) on Friday. Extracurricular activities play an essential role in highlighting students’ talents, and it is crucial to provide them with opportunities to progress, the secretary informed,

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Secretary (Admin) HED, South Punjab, Malik Ata-ul-Haq, mentioned that competitions at the district and division level had been organized to facilitate competitions across South Punjab.

In the English Essay Writing Competition, the topper was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000, runner up received RS 5,000 , and the third position winner was awarded Rs 3,000, along with certificates. During the ceremony, shields were presented to the officers and professors who helped make the essay writing competition a success.

Associate Prof Rahat Bano conducted the proceedings in a very impressive manners. Dr. Azeem Qureshi, Deputy Secretary SO, Salman Aslam Bhatti, Director Colleges Multan Division A.D. Anwar, Principal.Principal WHIGC Prof Qazi Khalid,, Govt Alamdar Hussain Associate College Principal, Prof Ali Sukhnawar, Directors, Deputy Directors, and colleges principals.