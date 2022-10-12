UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Seeks Application For Provision Of Financial Assistance On Wheat Demonstration Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Punjab govt seeks application for provision of financial assistance on wheat demonstration plots

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department sought applications for provision of financial assistance of Rs 11,000 against per acre demonstration wheat plot with an aim to enhance wheat production in the province.

The farmers having agriculture land upto 12.

5 acres in fertile areas and 25 acres in arid areas would be eligible to apply for the financial assistance. The intending farmers can contact Assistant Director Agriculture Office or download forms. The applications will be received by October 20, said official sources.

The farmers will be bound to follow recommendations of experts.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture October Wheat

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

35 minutes ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

35 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

35 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

35 minutes ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

35 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.