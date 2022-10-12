Punjab govt seeks application for provision of financial assistance on wheat demonstration plots

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department sought applications for provision of financial assistance of Rs 11,000 against per acre demonstration wheat plot with an aim to enhance wheat production in the province.

The farmers having agriculture land upto 12.

5 acres in fertile areas and 25 acres in arid areas would be eligible to apply for the financial assistance. The intending farmers can contact Assistant Director Agriculture Office or download forms. The applications will be received by October 20, said official sources.

The farmers will be bound to follow recommendations of experts.