Punjab Govt Seeks Army’s Help To Maintain Law And Order Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:56 PM

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

The request for the deployment of troops has been made by the Punjab Home department, which was approved by the federal Ministry of Interior.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) The Punjab government on Wednesday called in the services of the Pakistan Army to maintain peace and security in the province.

The request for the deployment of troops was made by the Punjab Home department, which was approved by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

According to sources, the decision to deploy the Pakistan Army was taken after the government received reports of a potential security threat in the province. The move was made in response to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Pakistan Army will work in collaboration with the district administration to ensure peace and security in the province. Their extensive experience in maintaining peace and security in the country will be instrumental in maintaining a stable security situation in the province.

The decision was made after four people died in protests in different parts of the country.

The deployment of the Pakistan Army is a temporary measure and will be reviewed periodically to ensure that the security situation remains stable. The Punjab government is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for its citizens and will take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.

The presence of the Pakistan Army is expected to have a positive impact on the overall security situation in the province. Their expertise and resources will be utilized to address any potential threats and maintain peace and security.

