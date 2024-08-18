Open Menu

Punjab Govt Sends Letters To DISCOs For Relief In Electricity Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Punjab govt sends letters to DISCOs for relief in electricity bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has formally dispatched official letters to the electricity companies for providing relief to the Punjab and Islamabad electricity consumers at the rate of Rs 14 per unit.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five distribution companies (DISCOs) have been dispatched official letters.

Secretary Energy Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf dispatched letters to DISCOs of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. In a letter, written by the Punjab government informed DISCOs to apprise the electricity consumers about the reduction amounting of Rs 14 per unit under the government package. IESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, FESCO, LESCO will make reduction in the electricity bills of citizens using between 201 to 500 units.

The difference of amount between the real cost of electricity and provision of relief will be paid by the Punjab government. On the demand of electricity companies, the Punjab government will transfer the required amount to the DISCOs. 

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced reduction in the electricity price at the rate of rupees 14 per unit on 16th August. The Punjab government will provide rupees 45 billion from its own resources in order to provide relief to the people of Punjab and Islamabad.

Under the relief package, the electricity price has been reduced for the consumers using electricity between 201 to 500 units in the two months of August and September.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Gujranwala Price August September From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Islamabad Electric Supply Company LESCO FESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

40 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

45 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan