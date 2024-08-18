Punjab govt sends letters to DISCOs for relief in electricity bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has formally dispatched official letters to the electricity companies for providing relief to the Punjab and Islamabad electricity consumers at the rate of Rs 14 per unit.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five distribution companies (DISCOs) have been dispatched official letters.

Secretary Energy Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf dispatched letters to DISCOs of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. In a letter, written by the Punjab government informed DISCOs to apprise the electricity consumers about the reduction amounting of Rs 14 per unit under the government package. IESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, FESCO, LESCO will make reduction in the electricity bills of citizens using between 201 to 500 units.

The difference of amount between the real cost of electricity and provision of relief will be paid by the Punjab government. On the demand of electricity companies, the Punjab government will transfer the required amount to the DISCOs.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced reduction in the electricity price at the rate of rupees 14 per unit on 16th August. The Punjab government will provide rupees 45 billion from its own resources in order to provide relief to the people of Punjab and Islamabad.

Under the relief package, the electricity price has been reduced for the consumers using electricity between 201 to 500 units in the two months of August and September.