Punjab govt sends medical relief mission to flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has sent medical relief mission to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan to express its solidarity with them.

In a ceremony held at the Chief Minister House here on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi saw off the medical relief mission consisting of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and relief supplies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister informed that 296 doctors, nurses and dispensers were being sent to Sindh and Balochistan as a goodwill gesture of the Punjab Health Department while 9 trucks of medicines were also being sent to the flood victims by the Health department. Medical specialists, nurses and dispensers from Fatima Jinnah Medical University and the University of Child Health would set up medical camps in the affected areas and dry rations would also be given to the flood victims, he added.

He said that this was the time to rise above politics and help the suffering brothers and sisters. The passion of doctors, nurses and staff to help the flood victims was commendable, he concluded.

On the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Secretaries, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Dr Masood Sadiq, Professor Shamsa Humayun, Dr Bilqis Shabbir, doctors and staff of Medical Relief Mission were also present.