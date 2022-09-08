UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Sends Medical Relief Mission To Flood-hit Areas Of Balochistan, Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Punjab govt sends medical relief mission to flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh

The Punjab government has sent medical relief mission to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan to express its solidarity with them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has sent medical relief mission to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan to express its solidarity with them.

In a ceremony held at the Chief Minister House here on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi saw off the medical relief mission consisting of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and relief supplies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister informed that 296 doctors, nurses and dispensers were being sent to Sindh and Balochistan as a goodwill gesture of the Punjab Health Department while 9 trucks of medicines were also being sent to the flood victims by the Health department. Medical specialists, nurses and dispensers from Fatima Jinnah Medical University and the University of Child Health would set up medical camps in the affected areas and dry rations would also be given to the flood victims, he added.

He said that this was the time to rise above politics and help the suffering brothers and sisters. The passion of doctors, nurses and staff to help the flood victims was commendable, he concluded.

On the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Secretaries, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Dr Masood Sadiq, Professor Shamsa Humayun, Dr Bilqis Shabbir, doctors and staff of Medical Relief Mission were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Fatima Jinnah Rescue 1122 From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II Passed Away - ..

Queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II Passed Away - Royal Family

2 minutes ago
 Latvian Parliament Approves Autocephaly of Latvian ..

Latvian Parliament Approves Autocephaly of Latvian Orthodox Church - Press Servi ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden's Thoughts With UK Queen Amid Reports of Her ..

Biden's Thoughts With UK Queen Amid Reports of Her Deteriorating Health - White ..

2 minutes ago
 Political dialogue essential to address pervading ..

Political dialogue essential to address pervading crises, reduce confrontation: ..

2 minutes ago
 5 killed, 32 injured in road accident

5 killed, 32 injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 Stress, anxiety,depression may increase risk of lo ..

Stress, anxiety,depression may increase risk of long Covid, study finds

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.