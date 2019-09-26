UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Sends Relief Goods For Earthquake Victims

Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has sent nine trucks carrying relief goods including food and tents to Mirpur for earthquake affectees.

Usman Buzdar said in a statement that helping the earthquake affectees was a responsibility of the government, adding that it would extend full support for treatment of the injured persons.

Those who could not be treated in Mirpur would be shifted to Punjab hospitals for their best treatment, he added.

Instructions have been issued to the provincial administration for helping the affectees and resources of the Punjab government are available for them, the CM said.

The Punjab government would provide support for early rehabilitation of the earthquake affectees, he added.

