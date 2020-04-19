Punjab govt set historical wheat procurement target of 45 lac metric ton this year

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said that 2056, 970 bags wheat will be procured in district Rajanpur which is 650, 000 bags extra as compare to previous year target.

He said that Punjab government has set 45 lac metric ton wheat procurement historical target with Rs 158 billion this year.

Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak expressed these views while paying surprise visits to wheat procurement centres on Sunday.

He said that wheat is being procured from growers under open policy while 'Girdawri' process for gunny bags distribution ended to facilitate growers.

He said that the government was taking every possible step for protection of growers rights.

