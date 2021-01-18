UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Set Jan 29 For Registration Of Trust Organizations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Assistant Commissioner, Aabghenay Khan on Monday said that punjab government has set January 29 as final date for registration of Trust Organizations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Aabghenay Khan on Monday said that punjab government has set January 29 as final date for registration of Trust Organizations.

He said that the representative of the Trust Organizations were instructed to ensure registration of the their Organizations otherwise strict action would be taken against them under Punjab Trust Act.

Assistant Commissioner Office of tehsil concerned will manage the registration process. .

