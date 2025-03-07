Open Menu

Punjab Govt Set To Launch 'Heal Pakistan’ Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Punjab govt set to launch 'Heal Pakistan’ conference

The Punjab government, under its Green Punjab initiative, is set to launch the Heal Pakistan – Green Sustainability and Climate Change -- conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government, under its Green Punjab initiative, is set to launch the Heal Pakistan – Green Sustainability and Climate Change -- conference.

Led by NESPAK in collaboration with Synergy Inc., the event aims to address climate change challenges, promote sustainable development and build a more resilient future for Pakistan.

The two-day conference will take place on March 12-13, 2025, at Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel, Lahore, bringing together key stakeholders committed to climate action and sustainability. As the leading partner, NESPAK has taken charge of organising the high-level conference, which will host policymakers, industry experts, environmentalists and urban planners.

The discussions will focus on sustainable infrastructure, climate adaptation strategies and policy frameworks to guide Pakistan toward a greener and more sustainable future.

With climate change posing significant environmental and economic challenges, the conference aims to highlight the need for urgent collective action and integrate sustainability into Pakistan’s national development strategies. It also aligns with global environmental commitments to ensure a cleaner and more resilient future for generations to come.

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Just ..

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

2 minutes ago
 Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC el ..

Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election

2 minutes ago
 Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost whi ..

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays ..

Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader M ..

Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate

10 minutes ago
18 power looms caught stealing electricity

18 power looms caught stealing electricity

10 minutes ago
 UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutr ..

UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..

10 minutes ago
 Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

5 minutes ago
 China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tou ..

China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination

5 minutes ago
 No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: ..

No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Fa ..

Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan