Punjab govt set to launch 'Heal Pakistan’ conference

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab government, under its Green Punjab initiative, is set to launch the Heal Pakistan – Green Sustainability and Climate Change -- conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government, under its Green Punjab initiative, is set to launch the Heal Pakistan – Green Sustainability and Climate Change -- conference.

Led by NESPAK in collaboration with Synergy Inc., the event aims to address climate change challenges, promote sustainable development and build a more resilient future for Pakistan.

The two-day conference will take place on March 12-13, 2025, at Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel, Lahore, bringing together key stakeholders committed to climate action and sustainability. As the leading partner, NESPAK has taken charge of organising the high-level conference, which will host policymakers, industry experts, environmentalists and urban planners.

The discussions will focus on sustainable infrastructure, climate adaptation strategies and policy frameworks to guide Pakistan toward a greener and more sustainable future.

With climate change posing significant environmental and economic challenges, the conference aims to highlight the need for urgent collective action and integrate sustainability into Pakistan’s national development strategies. It also aligns with global environmental commitments to ensure a cleaner and more resilient future for generations to come.